EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One juvenile was stabbed following several fights that broke out between hundreds of juveniles on Sunday at the Bay Street Mall, according to the Emeryville Police Department.

Timeline

4:30 p.m.

A business at the Bay Street Mall called Emeryville police in regards to a group of around 50 juveniles causing a “disturbance” inside the store. Officers arrived at the business and escorted the juveniles outside, police said.

5:15 p.m.

Officers were patrolling the area when they located another group of around 100 juveniles that arrived at the mall. According to police, around 100 to 150 more juveniles arrived within 30 minutes.

5:40 p.m.

Several fights began near the courtyard area of the mall. EPD tried to break up the fights while other smaller fights began to break out. Officers called neighboring law enforcement agencies for assistance in stopping the fights, police said.

5:50 p.m.

A single gunshot was fired near Bay Street and Ohlone Way. Emeryville police arrived at the scene and did not locate any victims or suspects in relation to the shooting.

7:00 p.m.

A juvenile victim was stabbed near Elm Drive, officials said. The victim received medical attention before being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. EPD and other neighboring law enforcement agencies patrolled the area around the mall until the crowds left.

8:30 p.m.

EPD confirms there are no additional reports of injuries or businesses being looted.

They are not releasing any additional information at this time.

This is developing news.