Violent encounter at San Francisco home caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco homeowner was shaken after a violent confrontation with a stranger right outside his home — all caught on camera.

It happened in the city’s Richmond District near Park Presidio.

That’s when Richie Greenberg says his encounter with a female stranger turned violent.

Surveillance video captured it all as Greenberg arrived around 8:30 Friday night at his house on Lake Street in San Francisco.

At one point, the woman knocked a package out of his arms.

“She was kicking the door, hitting the door with some metal objects and with a knife, slashing and stabbing motions,” Greenberg says.

Greenberg says he managed to call 911 and get inside his home right before things escalated even more.

Greenberg feared for his life and was thankful that police arrived soon after — quickly making an arrest.