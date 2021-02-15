Violent holiday weekend: Over a dozen shot across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It was a violent weekend across the Bay Area with more than a dozen people being shot in several unrelated incidents that span from the city of San Francisco to East Contra Costa County.

The sound of shots being fired Saturday just after 1 a.m. where a crowd was gathered at the corner of 9th Street and Washington in Downtown Oakland.

OPD investigators say 6-men were wounded during the shooting.

No suspects have been identified.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $30,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

There were three separate shootings over the weekend in San Francisco.

One man has been arrested in connection to Friday’s shooting wounding two men on Drumm Street near the Embarcadero.

Multiple people received non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting Saturday night on 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview District.

Investigators have no suspect description in this case.

SFPD says two men were wounded and a third man died here Sunday at 2 a.m. outside a park at Turk and Hyde near the home of San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney.

“Nine people shot over the weekend. One of the shootings was here in the Tenderloin actually on the street where I live and it’s unacceptable,” Haney said.

The deadly weekend ended in Antioch where a pair of residents were shot around 10:30 Sunday night on Enea Way.

Officers responded and found a deceased man in a vehicle and another man near that location suffering from a gunshot wound. police have released no information regarding suspects, motive, or arrests.

Anti-violence activist Gabriel Makinano says the spike in violence is connected to young people being out of school with nothing to do in the wake of COVID-19.

“There has been a lot of different things going on with the youth because everything is shut down and you have these young kids that don’t have anything to do. You have all these different spikes of issues but no one is doing anything about getting something together for the youth,” Makinano said.