(KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent home invasion that occurred in Sonoma Valley earlier this week. A 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday when a man called asking for medical help and police, according to a social post from Sonoma County Sheriffs.

Deputies and emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1800 block of Park Tree Lane in El Verano. Deputies heard cries for help when they arrived. Through dispatch, they were given permission by the victim to break down the locked door.

Inside, deputies found a man who had been bound, beaten and stabbed multiple times. Parts of the home had been ransacked, according to police. Emergency medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident was taken over by SCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigation detectives. After processing the crime scene, detectives determined that cash and two handguns were stolen.

The investigation is still in the early stages, according to police. Detectives are actively investigating.