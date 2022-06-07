OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A flurry of gun violence happened overnight in Oakland.

Three separate shootings unfolded between 11 p.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A homicide happened near the Oakland Zoo. The Oakland Police Department was alerted by its ShotSpotter system that gunshots were fired on the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard at 11 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

“Medical professionals attempted lifesaving measures, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin,” OPD public information officer Candace Keas wrote.

The second shooting reportedly occurred around midnight inside a home on Novelda Drive. An Alameda County Sheriff’s coroner was seen bringing a body out of the home. No further details were released.

Oakland police were alerted about a third shooting at 4:30 a.m. by ShotSpotter. A gunshot victim called 911 a few minutes after officers arrived on scene.

The victim told police that they were attacked in the area of 25th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, Keas said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the three violent incidents.

Anyone who has information about the shootings is asked to call the Oakland Police Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.