Violent protests erupt in Oakland over Jacob Blake police shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Violent protests erupted in Oakland overnight as people demonstrated against police brutality.

This comes amid the nationwide protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Alameda County Courthouse was vandalized and set on fire.

Other fires erupted on city streets, and protesters were seen shooting off fireworks.

Glass windows were destroyed and the building was tagged with graffiti.

Garbage cans were also set on fire and police say agitators tried to set a business on fire on 8th and Broadway.

Police and firefighters responded to those incidents right away.

But before the violence, the protests started off peaceful.

Latest Stories: