Violent protests erupt in Oakland over Jacob Blake police shooting

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Violent protests erupted in Oakland overnight as people demonstrated against police brutality.

This comes amid the nationwide protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Alameda County Courthouse was vandalized and set on fire.

Other fires erupted on city streets, and protesters were seen shooting off fireworks.

Glass windows were destroyed and the building was tagged with graffiti.

Garbage cans were also set on fire and police say agitators tried to set a business on fire on 8th and Broadway.

Police and firefighters responded to those incidents right away.

But before the violence, the protests started off peaceful.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News