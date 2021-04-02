Violent robbery on San Francisco street caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A violent robbery in broad daylight was caught on camera in San Francisco.

On March 28, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred on Felton Street near Goettingen.

Video shows two suspects approach the 55 and 60-year-old victims, push them to the ground and take their belongings.

The suspects fled the scene in a car and were not located or identified.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by medics at the scene.

San Francisco police say they do not have suspect information to release at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.