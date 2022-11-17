ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police.

The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department.

“We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and have determined it was made by a non-student who does not live in the area,” the press release stated. “While the investigation remains ongoing, officers will be working with school officials to provide ongoing extra patrol of the campus and surrounding area.”

KRON ON is streaming live

Antioch police officers are asking “anyone who sees anything suspicious on or near any school campus” to contact them at 925-778-2441, or call 911, or send an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.