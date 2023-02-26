OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A violent weekend is continuing in Oakland. There were three more overnight shootings, leaving one person is dead and two others in critical condition.

Oakland leaders speak out about why this continues to happen and how they hope to stop it. From sideshows to now shootings and killings, robberies and drugs, there’s a feeling of lawlessness in The Town.

Violence continues to plague Oakland streets — all while multiple sideshows happened throughout the city Friday and one of them even involved a big rig.

Shootings have taken the lives of four people, and two more are in critical condition.

Friday night’s three shootings all resulted in deaths.

The first shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 7200 block of International Boulevard — blocks from the Coliseum BART station.

The second shooting happened an hour later two blocks away from the first.

Two hours later, a third shooting happened — not far from the others — on 67th Avenue. All three victims died before they could be taken to the hospital.

“While the police are attending to one, there’s another one down the street,” Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said.

Gallo says the challenges in Oakland right now are tremendous, but he says police are trying to adapt and increase their presence where it is most needed.

“For the weekend, we located the command post on the street of International to monitor that street day long, nightlong to make sure it’s safe for merchants and safe for the neighborhood,” Gallo said.

Despite that, another shooting happened on International Boulevard near 85th Avenue late Saturday night just before midnight. One person is in critical condition.

Another person is in critical condition after being shot on Webster Street near I-880 around 1:15 Sunday morning. Just 15 minutes later, a person was shot and killed on the I-580 off-ramp at Edwards Avenue.

Gallo says the city needs help.

“We just need more assistance from the highway patrol, the sheriff’s department, and we just started bringing the FBI back into the City of Oakland.”

Right now, the Oakland Police Officer’s Association President Barry Donelan says the department only has 712 officers, which is shy of the 740 minimum they need to comfortably operate. In addition, they are working without their police chief.

LeRonne Armstrong was fired by Mayor Sheng Thao earlier this month.

“The sad answer to that question is pretty much all of us are used to it,” Donelan said. “We just lost our 10th chief in 10 years, and it does not hamper the hard work and dedication that the officers have.”