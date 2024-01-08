(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating four homicides that occurred so far this year.

Three of the homicides occurred last weekend. A woman was killed on San Leandro Street around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 6. A man was killed on Linden Street at 8:15 p.m. on the same day. The following day a person was shot and killed on 89th Avenue and Plymouth Street.

The City of Oakland has now been without a police chief for 11 months, despite the daily violent crimes. The hiring process for the police chief is ongoing.

Recall efforts are underway for Mayor Sheng Thao and District Attorney Pamela Price.

Oakland councilmember Joel Gallo expressed disappointment in the state of crime in Oakland, “(The crime) is completely out of control. I talked to the police officers in my district, in that area and they say, “Mr. Gallo, we don’t have enough officers.” I was there, I was watching it but we can’t respond to it. If we do there is great resistance from the sideshow activists.”

Gallo is supportive of Oakland declaring a state of emergency.

Oakland councilmember Janani Ramachandran calls declaring Oakland under a state of emergency a “symbolic measure.”

“It could be helpful and if it is brought before Council, I would be supportive of it,” said Ramachandran. “But I do want to clarify that calling a state of emergency does not correlate with the city of Oakland getting a massive influx of funding or the funding at all.”

KRON4 has reached out to Mayor Thao’s office regarding Oakland’s violent weekend for comment and has not heard a response.