(KRON) — The City of Oakland saw a violent weekend including three homicides and multiple shootings, the police department said.

Sunday

Just before 2:30 a.m., a man was killed after suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a car along with at least one gunshot wound. The incident occurred in the 300 block of 14th Street.

Just after 6 p.m., officers located a victim with at least one gunshot wound in the 1700 block of 11th Street. The victim was provided aid by medical personnel, however, they were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

OPD’s Homicide Section is investigating the incident. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

At 7 p.m., officers responded to the 7500 block of International Boulevard after receiving several ShotSpotter activations. A victim was located with at least one gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital. They were listed in stable condition, according to OPD.

Monday

Just before 3 a.m., a ShotSpotter activation went off in the 2200 block of East 12th Street. Officers were flagged down by an individual who advised them of a shooting victim inside a homeless encampment, police said.

Officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, an Oakland resident, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, OPD said.

OPD’s Homicide Section is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.