Violent weekend: Oakland police investigate 2 homicides, nearly a dozen shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Two homicides that happened over the weekend in Oakland are under investigation, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say the first homicide happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, August 27 in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue, and the second around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 29 in the 1900 block of Broadway.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identities at this time.

If you have any information in regards to these cases, you are asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Nearly a dozen shootings that happened across Oakland this weekend are also under investigation, according to the police department.

Police say, one victim who was shot around 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, suffered life-threatening injuries. Another victim is in critical condition.

This incident occurred in the 5200 block of College Avenue.

Authorities are working to find the suspects involved in the shooting.

In addition, police are investigating a shooting that happened during an early morning sideshow in East Oakland on Monday.

The police department says two arrests were made, two firearms were recovered and four cars were towed.

No other details have been released at this time.