SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Seven seconds. That’s all it took to change the fortunes of a struggling Santa Rosa restaurant — all because of a TikTok video that went viral.

Just one month ago, Lee’s Noodle House in Santa Rosa was filled with empty chairs and tables. You can see the owners just standing there, instead of serving their signature Vietnamese food.

“I wanted to share the video because their food is so good and put in a lot of work for it, very authentic,” said Jennifer Le, the daughter of the owners of Lee’s Noodle House.

That’s when Le, 21, shared this video on TikTok. About 1.2 million views later, the place is flooded with customers.

“There are so many phone calls, that when you pick up the phone, it’s still ringing on the other side,” Le said.

Le says her parents are working 12 hours a day now and running out of ingredients — just trying to keep up with demand.

Le says her parents have been in business for 20 years. However, that seven-second video changed their lives forever.

“My dad is so happy, so grateful, says he would rather want it busy than how it was before,” Le said.

Lee’s Noodle House is located at 1010 Hopper Ave. in Santa Rosa.