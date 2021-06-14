Viral TikTok shows ‘heartbreaking’ aftermath of smash and grab in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A luxury sports car has become the latest high-profile target in San Francisco car break-ins.

The side windows were found busted out on this 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo, the items inside stolen.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking when you first see it. Your heart just drops and you know it’s just gonna be a big pain to clean it all. It took like eight hours just to clean up all the glass on the ground,” Kendrick Ma said.

Kendrick Ma says the car was parked outside of his family’s Marina District home overnight Friday.

They left the Lambo on the street because they were cleaning out the garage, what he found the next morning was frustrating.

“My parents were living here for 20 years and they were saying that none of this stuff ever happened when they first moved here, so it is unfortunate to see,” Ma said.

A typical Lamborghini can go for about $200,000, but because this car is supercharged that dramatically increases the price tag.

Ma shared video of the car following the break-in on TikTok.

It caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Many commented that Ma deserved it for leaving the car on the street.

Ma argued he and his family shouldn’t have to worry about parking their car in their neighborhood, but they will be keeping it in the garage from here on out.

“At the end of the day it is like a violation of privacy and it feels bad to see that happen, but it could’ve been a lot worse,” Ma said.