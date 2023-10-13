(KRON) — A TikTok video showing a Vallejo police officer punching a woman is beginning to go viral. The 50-second video, which has over half a million views, shows the end of a police chase after a burglary of a Vallejo business.

A business near Gateway Plaza Shopping Center was burglarized on Friday, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) told KRON4. That prompted a pursuit in which the suspect was driving recklessly and crashed into a truck in the area of Auto Mall Pkwy and Admiral Callaghan Lane.

The woman resisted arrest and tried to escape from police, authorities said.

Around the 10-second mark of the video (watch above), the officer is seen pulling the woman out of her car and slamming her against the truck. Shortly after, the officer is seen punching the woman at least once.

Both the woman and the officer were injured in the incident. Police said the suspect was injured from the car crash, and the officer was injured from trying to arrest the woman.

The woman is currently in custody, according to VPD.

Since being posted on Friday afternoon, the TikTok has garnered more than 467,000 views, 49,000 likes and 2,400 comments.

The incident will be reviewed under the department’s use of force policy. VPD did not provide any further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.