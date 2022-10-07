CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Here’s something you don’t see every day, viral TikTok video (above) shows a dog running up a tall tree, as its owner throws what looks like a stuffed bird.

The medium-sized light fur dog was spotted last month on a walk in Todos Santos Plaza in Concord. It is usually cats who are seen climbing trees the way this fella was, which is why many TikTok users were in awe. The video has garnered 1.6 million views on TikTok.

The dog got down from the tree safely with its toy. TikTok user @worstjeanist wrote in the comment section of the video, “I’m more impressed by it getting down safely.”

Todos Santos Plaza is located at 2175 Willow Pass Road. It is located within walking distance of the Concord BART station.