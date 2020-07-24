Viral video shows San Jose police officer kick, drag woman outside McDonald’s

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A video circulating online is raising concerns after it shows a San Jose police officer kick and drag a woman outside of a McDonald’s.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening around 5:45 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot located on E. Santa Clara Street and N. 27th Street in San Jose.

The woman was seen on her knees outside of her car before an officer appears to kick her, handcuff her and then proceed to drag her towards a police car.

A second officer remained near the woman’s car, where there were reportedly children inside, but that has not been confirmed.

After the video gained a lot of attention on social media, the San Jose Police Department released a statement Friday.

Police say they initiated a vehicle stop on a vehicle wanted for evading officers on July 18 and July 22. They claim the woman failed to comply with their commands.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Guadalupe Esperanza Marin of San Jose, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for driving on a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the department initiates an internal investigation into the incident.

