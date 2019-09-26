Visitors at popular South Bay pumpkin patch to see extra security this fall

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – A pumpkin patch in the South Bay attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every fall.

But after the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, organizers say they’ve asked for extra security.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says they will provide increased security at the upcoming Uesugi Farms Pumpkin Patch after organizers say they were first told “no.”

KRON4 spoke to the general manager off camera and they tell us the request for more law enforcement comes in the wake of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting.

The Gilroy-based organizers say about 150,000 people are expected to descend on this annual pumpkin park.

The event kicks off this weekend.

Organizers say they’ve been negotiating with the county sheriff’s office.

Sgt. Michael Low says after working with County Supervisor Mark Wasserman, the two sides were able to come up with a solution but it does have challenges with logistics.

In the end, the general manager of Uesugi Farms is grateful for the change of the heart.

If there’s something all parties can agree on, it’s public safety for the community.

