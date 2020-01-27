Voice actor Rob Paulsen talks comedy on the KRON4 Morning News

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 19th annual SF Sketchfest is underway.
The 18-day comedy festival is happening all around the city, which means lots of famous faces are in town – or in this case, a famous voice!
Rob Paulsen is the voice of Pinky in Pinky and the Brain – or maybe you know him from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Rob joins the KRON4 Morning News to talk about his latest ventures.
