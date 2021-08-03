Voluntary land tax paid to tribal organization in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda may be the first city in the country to approve a voluntary land tax that will support a local, Native American non-profit.

The group will be using that money to continue an effort to reclaim their native land and regenerate their tribal culture.

The group is called ‘Sogorea Te‘ Land Trust’ – The first women-led organization of its kind in the Bay Area.

They represent various local Native American tribes called Lisjan and Ohlone.

California is home to one of the most diverse indigenous populations with more than 200 tribes but unfortunately, a co-founder of Sogorea Te’ Land Trust says these smaller groups up here in the East Bay weren’t granted federal land.

Their non-profit has been working toward repatriating the land here.

They build community gardens and ceremonial spaces – There are three such sites they run in the East Bay now.

This recent voluntary land tax by Alameda is providing them with $11,000 each fiscal year for two years to help with their efforts.

This partnership stemmed from a recent move to rename Andrew Jackson Park in Alameda last week.

It’s now called ‘Chochenyo Park.’ The name of the language of the Ohlone people.

The co-founder says they were pleasantly surprised to be given this gift, known as Shuumi in Chochenyo.

The city of Alameda recognizes the importance of financial support through the Shuumi Land Tax saying Indigenous people have thrived here for thousands of years and to this day have no land to call their own.

Sogorea Te’ Land Trust leaders encourage Alameda residents and businesses to get involved and contribute to the Shuumi Land Tax because they are a non-profit it is tax-deductible.

City leaders in Alameda hope to host a discussion with tribal members this fall to brainstorm what else may be possible in partnering up for this cause.