Volunteer groups work to stop violence against Asian community

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – People across the state and the country are responding to the violence against the Asian community in the Bay Area.

Multiple volunteer groups are now taking matters into their own hands and providing their own community patrols over Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood in response to recent attacks against the elderly and store owners.

It’s harrowing moments like this, captured on video that are sparking outrage and sadness in Oakland’s Asian community.

A 71-year-old woman was robbed and pushed to the ground in Oakland on Sunday and just a week before, a 91-year-old man was walking in Chinatown when police say 28-year-old Yahya Muslim shoved him from behind and sent him crashing into the concrete.

“It’s video after video, people are getting tired. This person could be my grandmother. This person could be my grandfather walking down the street getting attacked,” James said.

James, who started a grassroots movement called Asians with Attitudes, has been highlighting attacks against the Asian community through social media.

He says local representatives from the movement are now stepping in to prevent recent attacks like this from happening again in Oakland through neighborhood foot patrols.

While James lives on the other side of the country, he says he can’t sit back and watch this violence against the community. He plans to travel to Oakland this weekend.

“I feel disappointed. I feel angry and sometimes I feel sad because I feel helpless like they feel helpless. They can’t defend themselves,” James said.

In addition to Asians with Attitudes, a newly formed group called Compassion in Oakland is also answering the call for help.

Jacob Azevedo says more than 160 people have volunteered in his effort to keep Oakland Chinatown residents safe.

He explains how volunteers will get involved this weekend.

“I would like people to walk them to and from their cars, have people wait with them when they’re waiting for a ride. For elderly people, if they want someone to just accompany them while they’re running errands,” Azevedo said.

President of Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, Carl Chan, says he’s encouraged by the community response.

“Important that we all work together in saving our business and helping our seniors in the community,” Chan said.