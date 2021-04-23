Volunteer helps clean up San Francisco homeless camp

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In the Bay Area, homelessness is a serious problem that has been made worse by the pandemic.

But there are people trying to do something about it, like a man in San Francisco who is trying to make a difference.

Last year, Quincy Heath, who’s originally from Georgia, lost his job because of the pandemic. He got a new job working in San Francisco about six months ago.

On his way to work recently, he noticed this homeless camp along Oak Grove Street underneath the I-80 overpass.

After talking with the people living there, he learned that they wanted to get rid of the trash — but didn’t have a way to do it.

So, at his own expense, Heath rented two dumpsters and is spending the weekend helping them clean up.

Heath knows that addressing homelessness is an uphill battle, but believes that it’s a winnable one if everyone pitches in.

“Even if you don’t have a job, you can still give your time, your talent or your tenth,” he said. “You can still contribute something to whoever is in need.”

In addition to the dumpsters, Heath has also been bringing down food and cleaning supplies. He says the need is great and he wants to help as much as he can.

“As long as I’m working, I can still do something,” he said.