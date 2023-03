OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Staff and families at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland gathered to recognize one of their volunteers, Bernie Peyton.

He spends every Thursday volunteering with the kids and teaching them origami. He supplies all of the paper and even makes origami hats for the patients. For his kindness, the non-profit gave him the “Chris kindness award” and presented Peyton with a $1,000 check.