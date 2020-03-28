Volunteers collect donations for healthcare providers across Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A community drive is being held on Saturday across Napa County to collect donations for healthcare providers.
Volunteers from ‘Operation: With LOVE from HOME’, the event organizers, will be wearing masks and gloves.
Starting at 9 a.m., you will be able to drive in and drop off donations at centers in American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga.
An 8-foot parameter will be established for safe distancing.
Donations will be accepted until 6 p.m.
The items listed are in order of importance:
- Facemask N95
- Eye Protection Goggles
- Eye protection Safety Glasses
- Disposable Latex Gloves (all sizes)
- Non-latex Disposable Gloves (all sizes)
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Thermometers with Covers
- Hand Sanitizer
- Facemask, Shield & Mask Combo
- Paper Gowns
- Eye Protection Shield
- Surgical Masks, Adults
- Surgical Masks, Child
These are the locations of the community drives:
- American Canyon: American Canyon Food Pantry, 4225 Broadway Avenue
- Napa: CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 1st Street
- Yountville: Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington Street
- St. Helena: Grace Church, 1314 Spring Street
- Calistoga: Calistoga Elementary School, 1327 Berry Street
