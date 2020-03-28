Live Now
Volunteers collect donations for healthcare providers across Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A community drive is being held on Saturday across Napa County to collect donations for healthcare providers.

Volunteers from ‘Operation: With LOVE from HOME’, the event organizers, will be wearing masks and gloves.

Starting at 9 a.m., you will be able to drive in and drop off donations at centers in American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga.

An 8-foot parameter will be established for safe distancing.

Donations will be accepted until 6 p.m.

The items listed are in order of importance:

  • Facemask N95
  • Eye Protection Goggles
  • Eye protection Safety Glasses
  • Disposable Latex Gloves (all sizes)
  • Non-latex Disposable Gloves (all sizes)
  • Disinfectant Wipes
  • Thermometers with Covers
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Facemask, Shield & Mask Combo
  • Paper Gowns
  • Eye Protection Shield
  • Surgical Masks, Adults
  • Surgical Masks, Child

These are the locations of the community drives:

  • American Canyon: American Canyon Food Pantry, 4225 Broadway Avenue
  • Napa: CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 1st Street
  • Yountville: Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington Street
  • St. Helena: Grace Church, 1314 Spring Street
  • Calistoga: Calistoga Elementary School, 1327 Berry Street

