Volunteers collect donations for healthcare providers across Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A community drive is being held on Saturday across Napa County to collect donations for healthcare providers.

Volunteers from ‘Operation: With LOVE from HOME’, the event organizers, will be wearing masks and gloves.

Starting at 9 a.m., you will be able to drive in and drop off donations at centers in American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga.

An 8-foot parameter will be established for safe distancing.

Donations will be accepted until 6 p.m.

The items listed are in order of importance:

Facemask N95

Eye Protection Goggles

Eye protection Safety Glasses

Disposable Latex Gloves (all sizes)

Non-latex Disposable Gloves (all sizes)

Disinfectant Wipes

Thermometers with Covers

Hand Sanitizer

Facemask, Shield & Mask Combo

Paper Gowns

Eye Protection Shield

Surgical Masks, Adults

Surgical Masks, Child

These are the locations of the community drives:

American Canyon: American Canyon Food Pantry, 4225 Broadway Avenue

Napa: CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 1st Street

Yountville: Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington Street

St. Helena: Grace Church, 1314 Spring Street

Calistoga: Calistoga Elementary School, 1327 Berry Street

