FAIRFAX, Calif. (KRON) – Homebound seniors nationwide are being delivered Thanksgiving feasts by Meals on Wheels during the holiday. In the North Bay, the effort is organized by a non-profit called Vivalon.

Greg Schreader lined up to pick up a Thanksgiving delivery for the sixth year in a row. He is one of the many volunteers with Meals on Wheels who is bringing a few of the 160 turkey dinners to older adults in Marin County.

It’s intended to help those who may find it hard to prepare food themselves or visit friends and family.

“After I retired I wanted to do something a little more than golf and give back to the community,” Schreader said.

Vivalon is going on its 70th year. They package the tasty servings cooked by Stacy Scott Catering, complete with beverages from United Markets, and desserts donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes. The meals are then sent off from a San Rafael parking lot.

“We were founded by a visionary woman who knew that older adults could thrive with transportation, nutrition, and social connection, and that’s what we still do today,” said Vivalon CEO Anne Grey.

This time, Schreader went to Fairfax, where he says the need has grown over the years. He delivers the meals face-to-face with grateful participants who sometimes need an extra hand bringing the food inside.

“Especially on Thanksgiving because I can never go to see family, they live too far away and I’m disabled, so it’s difficult for me to travel there. It’s always nice to see a friendly face – someone to come check on me, make sure I’m okay,” said the participant.