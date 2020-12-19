Volunteers fight fatigue to help Bay Area food-insecure families

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank says volunteers are worn out addressing the increasing number of food-insecure families during the pandemic.

Thousands of hardworking people are still sorting and delivering meals to people in desperate need this holiday season.

The effort is still there and they are still showing up for their shifts but in recent weeks, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank says it’s invaluable volunteers are wearing down.

“Volunteer fatigue has definitely set in. People are worried about their safety,” Cody Jang said.

This year, the peak number of volunteers working per week was 2,500.

More than double pre-pandemic levels but down about 20-percent in recent weeks as shelter-in-place orders have slowed operations.

“We’re trying to do just a bare-bones crew at every shift so that there are enough people to make sure the work gets done and the food gets distributed. But also, everyone has room to social distance, and that everyone can stay safe as they’re volunteering,” Jang said.

There is still a lot of work to do heading into Christmas and the new year.

By the end of 2020, Senior Community Engagement Manager Cody Jang says the food bank will have delivered enough food for more than 1.4-million holiday meals.

“We’ve almost doubled our distribution. We’re serving about 55,000 households per week right now, who are at risk of food insecurity, and we’re just trying to make sure that everybody can still live healthy and food is not one of their worries,” Jang said.

Unfortunately, the numbers show more and more of us are struggling to put food on the table, during the public health emergency, especially seniors and people with disabilities.