CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — This weekend marks a month since 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe was reported missing.

And, she has not been seen since her disappearance.

However, on Friday, there is renewed hope she will be found.

The KlaasKids Foundation has joined the search efforts.

And, volunteers are expected to continue the ground search through Sunday.

Some 50 volunteers joined the first two ground searches for Gabe.

The teams are spread out across eastern Contra Costa County — checking remote areas, off the beaten path for the Oakley resident.

“We are coordinating with the police department in terms of areas that they have wanted us to focus on,” said Morgan Strenfel, the girlfriend of Gabe’s older brother Gwyn.

The Oakley Police Department is leading the investigation into Gabe’s disappearance.

Gabe’s older brother Gwyn and Strenfel were stationed at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch, which is the staging area for the search.

“I’m holding in a lot of anger and frustration, and every day, I’m getting a little more angry and frustrated,” Gwyn Gabe said.

But grateful for the attention and support his family has received from the community.

Marc Klaas founded the non-profit after his daughter Polly was kidnapped in the North Bay in 1993 and murdered.

He says these efforts make a difference.

“We’re here to do whatever we can to bring her home,” Klass said.

Alexis has not been seen since Jan. 27 after visiting her ex-boyfriend in Antioch.

Oakley police say her car and keys were found in the ignition elsewhere.

Police also served a search warrant at the ex-boyfriend’s home.

But he has not been named a suspect.

“A lot of pictures have been coming in with clues and stuff. So, super hopeful,” Gwyn Gabe said.

About 300 people have signed-up online to help join the searches which are scheduled to continue Saturday and Sunday until Alexis is found.