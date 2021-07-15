Volunteers make final widespread effort to find Philip Kreycik

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Foothill High School is a lot emptier on Thursday compared to the past week as the site was set up as the command center for the search for Philip Kreycik.

The 37-year-old father of two from Berkeley went missing on Saturday when he was supposed to be out for a run at the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

Five days of extensive search with over 200 people and aerial technology turned up nothing, bewildering officials and causing them to start scaling down the efforts and breaking up the command center.

The investigation continues however, with the Pleasanton Police Department that has been tracking Philip’s timeline on Saturday from the moment he left his house to when he got to the Moller Ranch trailhead.

Police saw him in surveillance video dropping off a package in Oakland around an hour before his run.

Investigators will be focusing their efforts now on specific leads.

The East Bay was under a sweltering heat wave the day Philip disappeared, so not many people were out running to witness what could have happened to him. They are still looking for anyone who may have been there that afternoon and can place him on the trails.

His car, phone and wallet were all found at the trailhead in a parking lot.

Police say the family has been going through a rollercoaster of emotions, and so have the hundreds of volunteers from the community – who have all held onto hope every day going up onto the trails and into steep canyons.

Volunteer leaders say they believe they have covered a lot of ground and left no stone unturned.

There will still be a final search Thursday along the roadside, outside of the park, in case he did make it out.

Volunteers plan to start the day 6 search at 9 a.m.