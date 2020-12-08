Volunteers needed for weekly food distribution in Hayward

HAYWARD (BCN) – Hayward is seeking volunteers are needed to assist with the weekly community food distribution at Chabot College and other assistance locations during the COVID-19 health emergency, the Hayward Fire Department said Sunday.

The no-contact food distribution is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out each Thursday in parking lot J at Chabot College.

The distribution reaches some 500 families a week.

The program — sponsored by the city by the city in partnership with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Chabot College in response to the COVID-19 emergency — has operated weekly since April 30.

People interested in volunteering can register and learn more HERE.