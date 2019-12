SAN JOSE (KRON) – Volunteers at Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose are sorting through toy donations to get ready for their Annual Toy Box that begins Monday.

This is the time community members come out to pick out new toys for their kids this season.

The goal is to pass out about 18,600 toys.

This program has impacted the community for 55 years.

Volunteers are needed for Monday the 23rd and Tuesday the 24th for the 6 a.m. shifts.

Set up will be on Saturday until 5 p.m.