(KRON) – Businesses in San Bruno are turning San Mateo Avenue into a “winter wonderland” by competing for the best holiday window decorations on the block.
Be on the lookout for the decorated windows at the participating stores.
- Access Money
- Catch 22 Salon & Boutique
- F45 Training San Bruno
- Fabulosity Antiques
- First Impression
- Kava Bar San Bruno
- K-Grill Tofu House
- La Petite Baleen
- Los Primos Produce and Grocery
- Lotus Falafel and Shawerma
- Lovely Bump
- Party 4 Less
- Rico Pan Latin Pastries
- San Bruno Flower Fashions
- San Bruno Framing Art Gallery
- Sky High Smoke Shop
- Society of West-Coast Artists
- Taqueria Leon
- Twice as Nice Bay Area
The winner will receive the People’s Choice Award, which will be a trophy or plaque and will be announced on the San Bruno Public Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
The San Bruno Culture and Arts Commission is sponsoring the contest.
You can vote here for your favorite window from Dec. 7 – 21, 2023.