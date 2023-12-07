(KRON) – Businesses in San Bruno are turning San Mateo Avenue into a “winter wonderland” by competing for the best holiday window decorations on the block.

Be on the lookout for the decorated windows at the participating stores.

Access Money

Catch 22 Salon & Boutique

F45 Training San Bruno

Fabulosity Antiques

First Impression

Kava Bar San Bruno

K-Grill Tofu House

La Petite Baleen

Los Primos Produce and Grocery

Lotus Falafel and Shawerma

Lovely Bump

Party 4 Less

Rico Pan Latin Pastries

San Bruno Flower Fashions

San Bruno Framing Art Gallery

Sky High Smoke Shop

Society of West-Coast Artists

Taqueria Leon

Twice as Nice Bay Area

The winner will receive the People’s Choice Award, which will be a trophy or plaque and will be announced on the San Bruno Public Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The San Bruno Culture and Arts Commission is sponsoring the contest.

You can vote here for your favorite window from Dec. 7 – 21, 2023.