OAKLAND (KRON) – This morning Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Oakland, her birthcase, to launch the Generation Fund with Mayor Libby Schaaf.

The fund will give a total of $50 million to support low-income students ages 20-35. $500 in college savings accounts will be made for all Oakland babies born within the next four years into low-income families.

The funs also includes $1,000 annual scholarships for all low-income public school students while they are pursuing their college degree or trade certificate within four years.

The Generation Fund will serve 30,000 for the next generation.

This was fund was put together by the mayor, community partnerships with the school district and hundreds of local and regional donors.

KRON ON is streaming live

The goal is to break the cycle of poverty by increasing college access and completion for those most underserved people.

This morning at 10:15 we will hear from Harris about the importance of this fund for hometown.

Harris was in San Francisco yesterday, where she discussed reproductive rights.