VP Kamala Harris to visit Bay Area next week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to her hometown next week, the Office of the Vice President announced Wednesday.

The VP will be spending the weekend in Los Angeles for the Easter holiday before traveling to Oakland on Monday, April 5.

Harris, who was born in Oakland and raised in Berkeley, is expected to discuss water infrastructure and small businesses.

She will also visit Chicago on Tuesday for an event on vaccine equity.

The Office of the Vice President said it will release more details at a later time.