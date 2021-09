Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, as she leaves Mexico City, on expected return to Washington after her first international trip as Vice President, with stops in Guatemala and Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit the Bay Area this Wednesday, September 8th.

Harris, who was born in Oakland and raised in Berkeley, is expected to campaign with Governor Gavin Newsom just one week before his recall election.

The time and location have not yet been released.