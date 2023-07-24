(KRON) — Fans traveling to Levi’s Stadium this weekend to see Taylor Swift will have added public transportation options, according to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. The VTA will be adding service on Friday, July 28 and Saturday July 29 for the two nights that Swift will be in town on her Eras Tour.

“Swifties headed to Levi’s Stadium July 28 and 29, 2023 can rely on more VTA service that any other event hosted at the venue,” VTA announced Monday.

The light rail service will be adding 30% more light rail cars into service this weekend “in anticipation of taking a record number of passengers to and from the concert venue,” VTA said.

The extra service is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, throughout the light rail system. There will also be extra bus service on standby to augment light rail service as necessary.

VTA trains will run continuously for at least one hour after the shows end, to help clear crowds as quickly as possible. VTA advises passengers connecting to BART to take the VTA Orange Line to the Milpitas Transit Center by 11:15 p.m. to ensure they make their connection.

Concert-goers planning on driving to Milpitas Transit Center and take light rail to the shows are encouraged to pay online in advance for parking permits.