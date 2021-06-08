VTA adjusting service hours, adds shuttle

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is making several service changes starting next week.

Beginning next Monday, VTA will operate a new weekday peak hour shuttle between the Diridon Station and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, designed to meet Caltrain, Altamont Corridor Express and bus services at Diridon Station.

The new shuttle will provide seven nonstop trips from Diridon to Valley Medical Center in the morning and from the opposite direction in the afternoon.

The VTA shuttle will use Bay #7 at the Diridon Transit Center and the new westbound stop at Renova Drive at VMC.

The VTA is also making some extensive and minor schedule changes on dozens of routes.

For example, the 523 will now operate every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends. The route 26 service to West Valley College will be extended to 10 p.m., among other minor schedule changes.

The changes are based on ridership trends and are not related to recent circumstances with the deadly mass shooting at a VTA maintenance facility, VTA spokesperson Stacey Handler Ross said. To see which routes will be changed next week, visit https://www.vta.org/june-14-2021-service-changes and VTA.org for hours.