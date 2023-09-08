(KRON) — Santa Clara transit officials recently approved a proposal to build more housing. In a 10 to 1 vote, a new interim housing community will be put in the Cerone VTA maintenance yard.

The site, located at the southeast corner of Zanker Road and State Route 237, will provide 200 emergency temporary housing units and will keep unhoused people off the streets.

“This shelter is far cheaper and more efficient to deploy than the status quo approach,” Mayor Mahan said on X. “The situation on our streets is a crisis – and it’s time we act like it.”

Earlier this year, Governor Gavin Newsom committed state funding for 200 quick-build units in San Jose.