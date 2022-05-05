SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara Valley Board of Directors unanimously voted to authorize management to execute the first construction contract for the BART Silicon Valley Phase II (BSVII) Project, VTA announced Thursday. The contract package approved Thursday is for tunnel and trackwork and will be $235 million, VTA said.

The BSVII Project is a six-mile, four-station extension that will bring BART through downtown San Jose to Santa Clara. It will have underground platforms at 28th Street/Little Portugal, Downtown San Jose and Diridon, and a ground-level station at Santa Clara.

Five of the six miles will be constructed in a large diameter, single-bore tunnel. The last will be at-grade rail.

Read details about the contract approved Thursday below, from a VTA press release:

“Contract Package (CP2) will be carried out in stages with Stage 1 activities including investigation of innovations, engineering and design, open book cost estimates, and the work schedule. Stage 1 activities are anticipated to occur from May 2022 through approximately December 2023, setting the stage for major construction (Stage 2) which includes boring the tunnel under downtown San Jose.”

Contracts for systems, stations and the Santa Clara State and Maintenance Yard will be considered in the future. Passenger service is estimated to begin in 2031.