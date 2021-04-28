VTA employee struck in back by arrow in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A VTA bus operator was shot in the back with a bow and arrow in San Jose on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officials are now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Around, 2:30 p.m., the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 2600 block of Sierra Grande Way at South Capitol Avenue.

Deputies say the employee was walking in a residential neighborhood when an arrow hit him in the back.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated. VTA officials say he had surgery and has since been released and is recovering.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a suspects arrest.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information or witnessed that incident, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (408) 808-4500 or at the anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.