VTA employees get COVID-19 vaccine priority in Santa Clara County

Bay Area

by: Yoli Aceves

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — VTA employees in the South Bay were prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The Santa Clara County health department said it is setting aside about 100 appointments per day this week for the frontline employees at the Fairgrounds.

California made public transit workers, along with several other demographics, eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

It added about 4.4 million more eligible Californians to the vaccine line, although the state is just receiving about 1.7 million new doses in the next week.

