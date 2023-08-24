(KRON) — Beyoncé concert-goers who are making the journey to Levi’s Stadium on August 30 can fall “Dangerously in Love” with public transportation.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will add 30 percent more passenger capacity for light rail service to and from the stadium for Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated show.

Queen Bey’s “Renaissance World Tour” performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Extra service to the stadium will begin at 4:30 p.m. on August 30 throughout the light rail system. Extra bus service will be on standby to supplement light rail, if needed. After the concert, VTA will run light rail trains continuously until all passengers are cleared from the Great America light rail station next to the stadium.

Fans of Beyonce enter to the Friends Arena to watch her first concert of the World Tour, named “Renaissance,” in Sweden on May 10, 2023. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Passengers connecting to BART should take the VTA Orange Line to the Milpitas Transit Center no later than 11:15 p.m. to make their connection to BART’s last regular service, which will leave at 11:51 p.m. In addition, BART will run two limited stop trains from Milpitas at 12:30 a.m. and will serve only the following East Bay stations: Bay Fair, MacArthur, Pleasant Hill, and El Cerrito del Norte.

Caltrain connections in Mountain View will run up to 75 minutes after the concert ends. “BART, Caltrain, and VTA staff will be in communication to ensure riders are not left stranded,” VTA officials wrote Thursday.

For those driving to the Milpitas Transit Center and taking VTA light rail, parking is free at the Milpitas and Berryessa BART stations.