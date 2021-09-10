VTA expands light rail services after mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced its light rail service will expand beginning this weekend.

Beginning Sunday morning, VTA light rail service will expand to include the entire Blue Line from Baypointe to Santa Teresa — including all stops in between.

Last month, VTA resumed limited light rail service for the first time since nine of its employee were shot dead. by another employee back in May.

“We thank our passengers for their patience and support as we work to bring service back to our full system. Unfortunately, the route down to Santa Teresa took a bit longer because of work needed to repair vandalism to some of the equipment,” a statement from VTA read, in part.

All three lines will now operate normal service hours on weekdays and weekends.

VTA says it is working on brining service back to the rest of the system, including the Green Line and anticipate it will reopen soon.

Additionally, free fares, which were scheduled to end Sept. 12, will continue through Sept. 30.

“We would like to thank our riding public for hanging in there with us as we work to bring back light rail service to full operations,” a statement from VTA read.