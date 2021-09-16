VTA Light Rail service returns to full service

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Full service will be restored to the VTA light rain system this weekend.

Starting Saturday, the final part of the system will be reactivated following the deadly mass shooting in May.

The Green Line from Diridon Station to Winchester Station will begin running — Part of the Green Line has been running from Old Ironsides to Diridon Station since Sept. 12.

Other lines started service over the last month:

Orange Line and part of the Blue Line opened August 29

Full Blue Line open on Sept. 4

The Blue Line, Baypointe to Santa Teresa, will run from 5 a.m. until midnight. Trains will run every 20 minutes until 8 p.m. and then 30 to 45 minutes after that.

The Green and Orange Lines will start at 5:30 a.m. until midnight. Trains will run every 20 minutes on weekdays and after 8 p.m. will be every 30 minutes.

Two crossing gates are being repaired at the intersection of Moorpark and Race Streets, near the Race Street station. Until repairs are finished, trains will stop and blow their horns before continuing.

“We know it’s been a long haul. We thank our passengers for their patience and support as we emerge from an unspeakable tragedy. Our employees are still grieving, but most are glad to be back at working providing the service we know our community depends on.“