VTA light rail service suspended after worker tests positive coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail service is suspended indefinitely after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

According to officials, 6 trains were in operation when service was shut down Wednesday night, and sweeps were made to make sure riders were not left stranded.

Operators were told to shelter in place until further notice.

Officials said operators would be notified if they need to be quarantined or tested for the virus.

All of the trains will be sanitized, officials said.

Details on the infected worker were not immediately available.

Amid the pandemic, VTA officials said ridership had decreased 82% since the shelter-in-place order went into effect.

