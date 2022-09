(BCN) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is continuing to provide free rides to several cooling centers during the heat wave, officials said Monday. A list of cooling centers in Santa Clara County and VTA routes serving them is available here.

“Continuing to offer free rides to cooling centers on our routes. Just tell our operators ‘I need some A/C, let me off at the next cooling center please!’ stay safe!” VTA posted on Twitter Monday morning.

