VTA Light Rail, bus bridge services suspended indefinitely following traumatic mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority says its rail service is suspended indefinitely and there is no estimate for when that service will resume.

Bus bridges along the light rail lines are canceled as well.

The VTA rail yard is still closed on Younger Avenue in San Jose as the investigation continues into the deadly mass shooting in which nine employees were killed last week.

Instead, VTA is focusing on regular bus service.

This is a time when VTA riders will have to be extra patient as the close-knit transit agency is reeling from a traumatic event.

Staffing is extremely limited as the VTA family grieves, attends vigils and funerals.

HEADS UP! Staffing is extremely limited at the @VTA due to workers attending vigils, funerals and needing support after last weeks deadly shooting. Light Rail and bus bridge services are suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/go5ew2IUEB — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) June 1, 2021

Dozens of workers were there that day and will need time to get support.

Even workers who weren’t there are still grappling with the fact that this massacre happened at their place of work by a fellow coworker.

VTA riders can get service information by calling customer service at (408) 321-2300 and/or they can use TransitApp for real-time bus information.