VTA requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) announced it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 29.

VTA joins other Bay Area transit agencies adopting the new policy, including BART, AC Transit, Caltrain, Muni, SamTrans, SMART, and Golden Gate Transit.

“Employee safety through vaccination has long been a priority for the agency. VTA has a responsibility to protect our employees and the public and help bring an end to this devastating pandemic,” said VTA General Manager/CEO Carolyn Gonot.

According to VTA, approximately 61% of its workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19, based on voluntary reporting.

Employees may request an exemption from the policy due to a qualifying medical condition or religious belief.

VTA said exemption requests will be handled by an outside agency.

Employees who are approved to be exempted from the policy will be required to get tested for COVID-19 every seven days.

If the exemption request is denied, employees must provide proof of vaccination by April 29 or be subject to being let go.