VTA resumes light rail services 3 months after mass shooting

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced that limited light rail services will resume on Sunday, August, 29th.

The service has been closed since May 26, 2021, due to a mass shooting at the rail yard where an employee killed nine coworkers.

Light rail service restarts tomorrow, Sunday, August 29 on a limited part of the system. Details here: https://t.co/3H85Y0mMqe — VTA (@VTA) August 28, 2021

Trains will operate along VTA’s Orange Line, which serves the Mountain View Caltrain Station, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Milpitas Transit Center/BART Station and Alum Rock Light Rail Station in East San Jose, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Limited train service will also operate along First Street between Civic Center and Old Ironsides stations every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, the bus bridge will continue to operate along North First Street between Paseo de San Antonio and Baypointe between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every hour.

“As we continue to bring back employees safely and compassionately, we will update the public on the level of light rail service we can safely continue to provide. Service on the remaining segments of the Green and Blue lines will come back in phases,” a statement from the agency said.

Additionally, on Monday, August 30th, the following trains will operate: