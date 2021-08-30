VTA resumes limited light rail services for first time since mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has resumed limited light rail service.

Trains are operating along VTA’s Orange Line, which runs from the Mountain View Transit Center to the Alum Rock Transit Center, serving the Milpitas Transit Center and BART station.

VTA says limited train service will also operate on part of the Green Line, along First Street, from Civic Center station to Old Ironsides Station. The trains will run at least every 30 minutes, stopping at each station on the route, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bus bridge will continue to operate along North First Street between Paseo de San Antonio and Baypointe between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every hour.

Here are the hours of operation from Monday, August 30:

Orange Line from 5:30 a.m. to midnight, every 20 minutes until 8 p.m. at which time it will operate every 30 minutes.

Green Line from Civic Center to Old Ironsides from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., every 20 minutes until 8 p.m. at which time it will operate every 30 minutes.

Bus bridge along First Street from Paseo de San Antonio to Baypointe and onto Milpitas Transit Center/BART Station will operate every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The light rail will be fare-free from August 29 to September 13, VTA added.

It’s been about three months since VTA seized train service, after nine of its employees were shot dead by another employee on May 26, 2021.

VTA closed down to give employees time to heal from the traumatic experience.