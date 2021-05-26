VTA reunification center open after San Jose mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has set up a reunification center for employees and their families after a mass shooting at the VTA railyard.

A shooter opened fire early Wednesday morning in the area of W Younger Ave around 6:45 a.m.

The shooter is dead, police confirmed. Officials have not shared how many people were killed.

Employees at the railyard were evacuated.

The reunification center is at the County Building at 70 W. Hedding in the Isaac Newton room.

Confirming that:

– Active Shooter at VTA Light Rail Yard around 6:45a

– Multiple casualties, extent of injuries being determined

– Suspect deceased

– Employees evacuated

– VTA service not impacted (trains were in service before incident) — VTA (@VTA) May 26, 2021

Grief counselors are also on site, VTA said.